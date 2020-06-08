BLUE SPRINGS, MO (KCTV) - A group of current and former Blue Springs students are posting about their experiences with racism in school, saying that too often they didn’t feel heard.
It's been a year since Munira Nuru and her friends graduated from Blue Springs South High School. As they reflect on their time in high school, they've realized that some things didn't seem right.
“This is a big problem in America. It's not something we should have in our schools as well,” Nuru said.
For them, facing racism was a reality.
“We realized this needs to be addressed and this needs to be finished,” Blue Springs South High School graduate Brea Williams said.
“I hope the district, this district and many other districts, realizes there is a problem,” Blue Springs South High School graduate Michaela Ross said.
They helped launch #BlackAtBSSD on Twitter which has drawn hundreds of responses.
“When I was in elementary school, my driver told all the black kids to go to the back of the bus. When we asked why, she said, "you're too loud. I don't want to hear you," Nuru said.
#BlackatBSSD in elementary school my bus driver had told all the black students on the bus to move to the back, when we asked why she said “you are all too loud, I don’t want to hear you”— Munira Nuru (@NuruMunira) June 6, 2020
“When a hallway was named Africa because students congregated around there,” Williams said.
#BLACKATBSSD when a hallway was named Africa, because a lot of Black students conversated around there.— brea 🍯 (@_breawilliams_) June 4, 2020
“On the way to a debate tournament, my teammate explained how he would date a black girl, but not marry one,” Blue Springs South High School graduate Nafi Seife said.
On the way to a debate tournament my teammate explained to me how he “Wouldn’t mind dating a Black girl but would never marry one.” #BlackatBSSD— naf (@nafiseife) June 5, 2020
Each one of them has shared stories of slurs, mistreatment and discrimination. They say in many instances, the district didn't do enough to address problems they faced.
“You see teachers and you report to teachers and nothing happens, and you get the message that you're not being heard, and nothing will be done,” Seife said.
They're meeting with the district with other teachers and students on Monday asking for curriculum changes, more inclusive policies and stricter discipline following racist incidents.
“I want them to realize we're not calling out the district or trying to attack them in any way. We want them to realize they can be better. We want the school to be what it could be,” Nuru said.
The district says it will issue a formal response to the students Tuesday. In an email a spokesperson wrote, “District-wide discussions are ongoing as we work to continue to develop plans to provide equity in education. We are committed to being part of the solution.”
“We want this school to be better. We want this school to be what it could be,” Nuru said.
KCTV5 News was sent a statement from Blue Springs School District. It says in part, "while it should not have taken this long for change to happen, we want our Black students and staff to know that your stories are heard. We will stand with you now, and we will continue to critically evaluate the best ways to create change."
