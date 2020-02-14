BLUE SPRINGS, MO (KCTV) -- A student was hospitalized Friday morning after being hit by a car in front of Blue Springs High School, according to police.
Emergency crews responded at 7:07 a.m. to the high school after an 18-year-old student was hit while crossing the street. She was not using a crosswalk, police said.
The student suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to a local hospital for treatment. The man who was driving the car stayed on scene and talked with police.
The investigation is ongoing. The driver has not been cited, police said.
