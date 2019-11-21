University of Kansas bans tobacco, vape use on campus
BLUE SPRINGS, MO (KCTV) -- If you want to vape in Blue Springs, you'll now have to be 21 or older. 

The city council voted during a regular meeting on Monday to to raise the age for sale and possession of e-cigarettes from 18 years old to 21 years old. 

The ordinance is in effect at this time.

Violations are punishable under the general penalty section of city code, which "provides that violators be punished by a fine not to exceed $500, or imprisonment not exceeding 90 days, or by both."

