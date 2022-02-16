BLUE SPRINGS, MO (KCTV) -- The Blue Springs Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a missing adult with special needs.
Bennie Key was last seen at the QuikTrip at 1201 NW MO-7 Wednesday night. He was seen wearing gray pants, a gray jacket, and a gray colored shirt.
According to police, Key is a 25-year-old adult with the mental capacity of a 10-year-old. His family is worried for his safety.
Anyone seeing Key is asked to call the Blue Springs dispatch at (816) 228-0151.
