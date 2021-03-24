BLUE SPRING, MO (KCTV) -- The Blue Springs Police Department is looking for a man who they say is a "persistent offender and domestic violence suspect."
David T. Sawyers, 33, has warrants out for his arrest in connection with first-degree sodomy and first-degree domestic assault.
He also goes by the name "Travis."
His last known locations are Grain Valley and Oak Grove.
Anyone who sees him or knows where he is should call the Blue Springs Police Department at 816-228-0151 or Detective Tipton at 816-622-4196.
