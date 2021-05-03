BLUE SPRINGS, MO (KCTV) -- The Blue Springs Police Department is looking for a 15-year-old boy who has not been seen since Friday night.
According to the police, Dylan Ford was last seen on April 30 at 11 p.m.
Officers were called to the 1600 SW block of 14th St. after the boy was reported missing.
Ford is 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighs 120 pounds. Police said he was last wearing a tan hoodie, "khaki blue jeans," and blue Nike shoes.
There is no information about any possible vehicle involved.
Ford's family is worried about him and is hoping for his safe return.
Anyone who sees him or has information about where he may be is asked to call the Blue Springs Police Department's dispatch unit at 816-228-0151 or their media hotline at 816-228-0100.
