BLUE SPRINGS, MO (KCTV) -- UPDATE: This missing person has been found safe and is back home.

The police in Blue Springs are looking for a woman who was last seen on Tuesday morning. 

Police say they were called to the 900 block of SE Tequesta Lane around 11 a.m. regarding a missing person. 

England Williams, 37, was last seen on Tuesday at 7:45 a.m. when her sister was leaving for work. 

Her family is very concerned and is hoping she will return home safe. 

Anyone who sees her or has information about where she may be is asked to call the Blue Springs Police Department at 816-228‐0151.

