BLUE SPRINGS, MO (KCTV) -- The Blue Springs Police Department has issued an Endangered Silver Advisory for a missing man that has dementia and has a traumatic brain injury.
78-year-old James A. Madden is described as being 6 feet 1 inch tall and weighing 150 pounds with gray hair, blue eyes and wearing unknown clothing. Police said that Madden speaks with a British accent.
Madden is also driving a gray 2007 Chrysler Town and Country bearing Florida license plate CNU4647. He was last seen near Interstate 70 Corridor in Blue Springs.
Madden left Clearwater, Florida on November 9 at 6:30 a.m. to travel to Utah or California. His last known location according to cell phone records was Blue Springs, Missouri on Tuesday.
Family has been unable to reach him and there is concern that he is a victim of an internet scam and may be endangered.
Anyone seeing Madden or his vehicle, or anyone having any information related to the endangered missing person, should immediately dial 911 to contact the nearest law enforcement agency or call the Blue Springs Police Department at 816-228-0150.
