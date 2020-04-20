BLUE SPRINGS, MO (KCTV) – Blue Springs police are investigating a homicide that occurred on Sunday.
Police were called to a Walmart parking lot located at 600 NE Coronado Drive around 2 p.m. Sunday for a dead body that was found.
Officers have identified the deceased person as 65-year-old Wayne Tindell of Blue Springs.
Authorities are still investigating the scene and are asking anyone with any information to to contact the Blue Springs Police Department dispatch center at 816‐228-0151 or the TIPS Hotline at (818) 474-TIPS.
