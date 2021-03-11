Police lights siren generic
BLUE SPRINGS, MO (KCTV) -- The Blue Springs Police Department is conducting a death investigation. 

According to the police, officers were called to the 2000 block of NW Mill Place around 12:15 p.m. for a reported disturbance where a gunshot was reported to have been heard. 

After many unsuccessful attempts to make contact, a tactical team entered the residence. 

One female victim was found dead inside. 

One unresponsive male party was taken to a local hospital for a critical injury. 

The investigation is ongoing.

