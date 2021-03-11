BLUE SPRINGS, MO (KCTV) -- The Blue Springs Police Department is conducting a death investigation.
According to the police, officers were called to the 2000 block of NW Mill Place around 12:15 p.m. for a reported disturbance where a gunshot was reported to have been heard.
After many unsuccessful attempts to make contact, a tactical team entered the residence.
One female victim was found dead inside.
One unresponsive male party was taken to a local hospital for a critical injury.
The investigation is ongoing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.