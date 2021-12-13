BLUE SPRINGS, MO (KCTV) -- The Blue Springs City Council passed a resolution Monday night opposing any future mask mandates.
The resolution, approved by a vote of 5-0, says the city is in opposition to any future mask mandates imposed by the Jackson County Legislature or Health Department.
A special meeting was called for the vote.
“Even though the Jackson County Legislature did not pass the mask mandate on today’s County agenda, the Blue Springs City Council felt it was important to pass this resolution in order to reiterate our position that we are opposed to any further mask mandates on Blue Springs residents and businesses,” said Kent Edmondson, Councilmember and Mayor Pro Tem.
The resolution does not nullify the authority the county health department has on restaurants and other businesses that require county licenses to operate.
Today, the Jackson County legislature voted on a measure to reinstate the mask mandate for the county. It failed by a vote of 5-4.
