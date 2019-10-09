BLUE SPRINGS, MO (KCTV) – A manufacturing plant in Blue Springs is shutting down operations and being moved to Mexico, leaving more than 150 employees without jobs.
A news release from Swedish-based Haldex states the closure is the latest in a series of moves that began in 2018 when the company started to move its brake adjusters production lines from the United States to India.
The move will affect a total of 154 employees at the Blue Springs facility. The release notes a few will be offered new positions inside the remaining U.S. operations of the company.
Changes are set to begin immediately, with the process expected to be completed by the end of 2020.
According to a notice posted on the Missouri Office of Workforce Development website, the layoffs will start on December 13 and repeat periodically until the facility’s final closure.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.