BLUE SPRINGS, MO (KCTV) – 20-year-old Joseph Mayes faces involuntary manslaughter and armed criminal action charges, according to Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker.
According to court records that were filed Tuesday, Mayes and the victim, who has been identified as Harry E. Bowers, were friends.
It is said they often played a game where they pointed unloaded guns at each other and pulled the trigger. On Monday night, they were at the McDonalds in Blue Springs in the bathroom, when the defendant pulled the trigger and the gun went off, mortally wounding the victim.
Court documents continued to say the defendant fled and later turned himself in. Defendant admitted under Miranda to shooting the victim and the “game” they played. Defendant made statements to other witnesses that he had shot the victim.
Prosecutors requested a $25,000 bond.
