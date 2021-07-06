BLUE SPRINGS, MO (KCTV) -- A Blue Springs mother is frustrated and concerned over gunfire in her neighborhood.
On July Fourth, Kelly Farrell found a bullet hole in one of the walls of her home.
I used to work at Children's Mercy in the ER, so we would see injuries all the time on Fourth of July. Now, I'm on the other side of it being home and seeing how easily stuff like that can happen, it just makes me mad because it's irresponsible people like that that ruin the fun and the rights that we have. -- Kelly Farrell
Farrell, her fiancé and their four kids typically spend the holiday weekend at home, but this year they decided to spend Independence Day at her mom’s house.
Farrell let her kids spend the night at their grandmother's, but she returned home to work an early nursing shift the next day. When she got there, she and her fiancé noticed a hole in one of the bathroom walls.
“I was [thinking], 'Maybe that's a stray firework.' I really didn't want to think any of my neighbors could do something like that,” said Farrell.
The couple found the bullet and filed a report with the Blue Springs Police Department. Chief Bob Muenz says these cases are tough because there are many factors to consider when tracking down suspects, including distance, direction, and wind speed.
“It’s almost impossible, unless somebody with information will come forward, because we have nothing to go on,” explained Chief Muenz.
Farrell wishes police could do more, but the department doesn’t have the budget to invest in advanced technology sometimes seen in larger precincts.
“I just think it's unfortunate that nothing really happens unless someone is injured or dies, because if we were attacking things at the base level maybe it wouldn't escalate to such a level. But, people know that they can do that sort of stuff and as long as no one gets hurt they'll get away with it and I hate that,” Farrell scoffed, annoyed at the system.
The family was already considering moving from Blue Springs but the incident bumped up the timeline.
If police find someone responsible in cases like this one, that person would face charges for:
- Violating city ordinance to not fire a weapon within city limits
- Damages to property or life
- Any applicable county or state charges
