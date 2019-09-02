BLUE SPRINGS, MO (KCTV)-- The Director of Operations quickly checked their surveillance and shared what he found online hoping to reach as many eyes as possible.
The suspect casually strolled by the family’s truck around 8 a.m. Sunday. He paused, then comes back to take a closer look.
“He knew what he was planning to do was wrong,” Brian Peck, the Director of Operations at Midwest Auto Services, said.
The suspect then climbed into the back of the truck and shattered a back window to crawl inside.
“He was in there for about five minutes fiddling around,” Peck said.
Then he took off blending into busy 7 Highway traffic.
“As soon as I saw it, my heart just sank for this poor couple. They were going to sell the vehicle to pay off some medical payments. At this point, just doing everything I can to help them,” Peck said.
“My husband has a brain injury from an accident from June 2018,” Regina Doyle, had her truck stolen, said.
Doyle had brought her husband’s truck in for a pre-sale inspection.
“He was hoping to be driving again by now, but he is not. He has had to find a way to be okay with that and medical bills go up and income goes down,” Doyle said.
They are hopeful someone will spot their 2005 Dodge Ram four door truck with bright chrome wheels, chrome side steps and blacked out front and back bumpers with expired Missouri license plate, 2GB 009.
“I’d tell him to please ditch the vehicle. These people need it back. If you want to skip going to jail, that’s fine, run away. We don’t care,” Peck said.
“We just really want our truck back,” Doyle said.
Anyone who spots the truck is asked to immediately call police.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.