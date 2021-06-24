BLUE SPRINGS, MO (KCTV) -- A Hy-Vee in Blue Springs broke the Guinness World Record for the largest serving of pancakes.
18 chefs prepared 13,000 pancakes in about seven hours, according to the press release.
All of the food made was donated to Harvesters - The Community Food Network, which serves as the regional food bank in the greater Kansas City area. It's expected to fee 6,500 people in need across Kansas and Missouri.
Officially, the record was broken when chefs flipped the 12,717th pancake. The previous record was made in Moscow, Russia in 2017.
