Hy-Vee Pancake World Record
(Dawn Buzynski/Hy-Vee)

BLUE SPRINGS, MO (KCTV) -- A Hy-Vee in Blue Springs broke the Guinness World Record for the largest serving of pancakes.

18 chefs prepared 13,000 pancakes in about seven hours, according to the press release. 

All of the food made was donated to Harvesters - The Community Food Network, which serves as the regional food bank in the greater Kansas City area. It's expected to fee 6,500 people in need across Kansas and Missouri.

Officially, the record was broken when chefs flipped the 12,717th pancake.  The previous record was made in Moscow, Russia in 2017.

KCTV5.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, StormTrack5 weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from KCTV5 News. 

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2021 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.