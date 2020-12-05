PRAIRIE VILLAGE, KS (KCTV) -- After 18 years of operation, the Blue Moose restaurant in Prairie Village will be closing its doors.
The location posted on Facebook and said:
"THANK YOU BLUE MOOSE FANS!
After 18 years, our last day of operations will be December 31st. We have loved being an integral part of the Prairie Village Community for nearly two decades!
We welcome all guests and friends to visit us to enjoy one last meal or drink!”
This will mean that the only remaining Blue Moose locations are in Lenexa, KCMO, and Topeka.
KCTV5 News has reached out to KC Hopps, which owns the Blue Moose restaurants, for clarification on exactly why the location is closing.
KC Hopps also owns the Stroud's in Overland Park, O'Dowd's Gastrobar in KCMO, and the Barley's Kitchen + Tap locations in Johnson County.
