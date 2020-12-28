PRAIRIE VILLAGE, KS (KCTV) -- On Monday, Blue Moose announced they will no longer be closing their Prairie Village location on Dec. 31.
They had announced on Dec. 5 that they would be closing at the end of the month, ending their 18-year run.
In today's press release, they said had managed to come to an agreement with their landlord and also noted that a second Paycheck Protection Program should enable to pay their staff and keep the location's doors open.
They will be launching a new menu in the spring, they said, and have a larger patio available.
The full press release from the business is as follows:
"When we announced our closing due to Covid related financial issues, we were obviously disappointed, and we knew our loyal clientele would be as well. However, the level of support we received from the community was far more than we could ever have imagined and motivated us to look for ways to remain open.
Over the last month we had highly productive meetings with our landlord which has been a huge supporter of our business all along and they have agreed to continue to work with us to enable us to succeed through these tough times.
Lastly, the passing of another round of aid from the American Taxpayers in the form of a second Paycheck Protection Program should provide us with the financial ability to continue to employ our amazing staff, keep our business open, and to invest in the business to make it better.
This spring we will be launching a brand-new menu and will be updating our cocktail selections. Also, when spring weather arrives, we will be ready with a larger, newly designed patio.
Hang in there, Prairie Village! The Moose plans to do our part to keep Prairie Village safe, and we can’t wait to be there for everyone when the pandemic is over and we can all get back to our normal lives, which includes dinner and drinks at the Blue Moose."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.