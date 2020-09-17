City of Olathe algae in pond
(City of Olathe, KS)

OLATHE, KS (KCTV) -- The city of Olathe posted on Twitter on Thursday and said blue-green algae blooms have been found in the Prairie Center Park lake. 

They are asking that people refrain from touching the water, fishing out of it, or letting their dogs drink from the lake.

Caution signs have been posted near the lake to remind people. 

The city said staff will continue to monitor and test the safety of the water.

