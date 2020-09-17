OLATHE, KS (KCTV) -- The city of Olathe posted on Twitter on Thursday and said blue-green algae blooms have been found in the Prairie Center Park lake.
They are asking that people refrain from touching the water, fishing out of it, or letting their dogs drink from the lake.
Caution signs have been posted near the lake to remind people.
The city said staff will continue to monitor and test the safety of the water.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.