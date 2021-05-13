KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- A favorite Texas dessert has inspired a new Blue Bell flavor.
Chocolate Sheet Cake Ice Cream arrives in stores Thursday. It is available in the half gallon and pint sizes for a limited time.
The new flavor contains Blue Bell Milk Chocolate Ice Cream combined with chocolate sheet cake pieces, chopped pecans and a chocolate icing swirl.
“A sheet cake is simple, but so delicious,” said Sara Schramm, marketing brand manager for Blue Bell. “It is the perfect cake to combine with our Milk Chocolate Ice Cream. Sprinkle in pecans, add a swirl of chocolate icing and you have one great-tasting new flavor.”
In Texas, the home state of Blue Bell Ice Cream, a chocolate sheet cake is often referred to as a Texas Sheet Cake.
“No one knows exactly why we have our own name for the cake in Texas,” Schramm said. “Some say it is because the cake is baked in a pan that is larger than normal, and well, we often say everything is bigger in Texas. You will notice on our Chocolate Sheet Cake cartons, just below the flavor description, we have added, Inspired by a favorite Texas dessert!”
