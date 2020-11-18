NEW CENTURY, KS (KCTV5) -- The Navy's Blue Angles aerobatic team has canceled a scheduled performance for the metro.
The elite squadron was supposed to take to the skies above New Century Air Center in New Century, KS Wednesday, but maintenance issues reportedly kept them on the ground.
A spokesperson reached out to KCTV5 to inform us the show was postponed, however no reschedule date has been announced.
The Blue Angels are expected to fly in next year's Kansas City Air Show, celebrating their 75th anniversary, July 3rd & 4th.
