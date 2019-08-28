INDEPENDENCE, MO (KCTV) -- Bananas have been pulled from produce shelves at a Hy-Vee grocery store after a concern of possible contamination of blood.
This comes after a customer called police warning them they believed someone had injected a banana they purchased with human blood. It was later determined that the discoloration is believed to be related to a produce-related fungus that can occasionally appear on bananas and does not cause any illness.
After hearing about the incident, the Hy-Vee store pulled all of its bananas from the shelf as a precaution.
Officers were called about 10 a.m. Tuesday to the store located in the 1500 block of East 23rd Street.
The man who called police said his nephew had eaten a banana from the store that they believed contained blood. However, crime scene technicians responded and preliminary tests did not detect the presence of blood in the banana.
Store employees then unpeeled all of the bananas and worked with investigators to determine if there were any other products with similar discoloration.
The banana has been sent to a lab for follow-up testing to determine what caused the discoloration. Police are working closely with Hy-Vee to investigate further.
Hy-Vee issued the following statement:
Earlier today, we were made aware of a customer who purchased bananas from our store with a reddish discoloration and was concerned about what might be the cause. After hearing about this, we pulled all of the bananas from the shelf as a precaution. Store employees then unpeeled all of the bananas and worked with police officers to investigate this report as well as determine if there were any other bananas with similar discoloration. Initial tests by the police department on the bananas show the discoloration was not blood. The discoloration is believed to be related to a produce-related fungus that can occasionally appear on bananas and does not cause any illness. Providing high-quality produce as well as excellent customer service are of utmost importance to us. We are currently working to replenish our produce area with a new supply of bananas.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.