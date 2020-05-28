KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Today, a court date was set for three civilians charged for their roles in the death of black man who was jogging through their Georgia neighborhood. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 4.
Ahmaud Arbery’s murder case is being followed closely by one a local runner’s group.
Black Men Run was founded seven years ago in Atlanta. The KC chapter was organized one year later.
“The mission of black men run is to create a healthy brotherhood,” said the KC chapter’s Founder Brian Jones.
Their goal is to run for health, wellness, and fellowship. “Get together with people who’ve had similar upbringings,” Michael Ganheart said.
Their health mission intersects with the targeting of black men.
“The reason why it’s black men is because there’s not a lot of us out there running,” said Michael Thomas, Black Men Run Kansas City’s Co-Captain.
Five of their 30 members met with KCTV5’s Betsy Webster at Loose Park on Thursday, one of the places they do weekly runs.
“Running gives me peace,” Jones said. “It’s how I relax, how I clear my mind.”
“I feel invincible when I’m running,” Zach Lewis said.
Many of them have been following the fatal shooting of Arbery since it happened on Feb. 23. However, when video emerged earlier this month of two white men in Georgia chasing down Arbery and one of them shooting and killing the 25-year-old as he jogged through their neighborhood, it got real.
“It’s like, the story was heartbreaking in itself but to see it actually happen, I saw myself in his shoes,” Jones explained.
“When Ahmaud’s situation hit the news, it just makes you think, ‘That could have been me,’” Lawrence Witt said.
Arbery’s family said he was an athlete who liked to run as exercise. They said that’s just what he was doing when he was shot.
“To see your life get threatened for doing what you love to do really struck me in a very powerful sense,” said Michael Ganheart.
“People throw things at you,” said Witt. “People yell at you or cars don’t give way to you.”
Sometimes with racial slurs hurled, as well.
Most of the men we met live in predominantly white neighborhoods.
“For a split second, you kind of thought you want to re-evaluate your own running routes and stuff like that,” explained Lewis.
“You feel like if you run on a busy street, that’s not too safe because of cars going back and forth,” said Witt. “So, you stick to the neighborhoods. But then, people look at you sketchy when you’re in their neighborhood. So, it’s like which way do you go?”
Ganheart said, “I think it should embolden us as Black Men Run to continue to go out there and be a positive force.”
On May 8, Arbery’s birthday, they each ran for Arbery as part of a nationwide campaign #IRunWithMaud.
Their long-term mission, though, remains the same: a healthy brotherhood.
“Just to be all you can be, healthy for you and your family and our community,” Jones said.
“But, we would be a little bit remiss if we didn’t address the situation,” Thomas said. “He’s a runner. We’re runners. It’s us. It’s one and the same.”
