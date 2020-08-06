KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Kansas City Councilmembers have adopted a resolution that will have “Black Lives Matter” murals painted on designated streets as part of the KC Art on the Block initiative.
Six locations for the street murals have been identified. They are:
- Briarcliff Parkway & North Mulberry Drive
- Baltimore Avenue & 10th Street
- 18th & Vine Streets
- Troost Avenue & 31st Street
- Brookside Boulevard & 63rd Street
- Meyer Boulevard & Troost Avenue
Black Lives Matter street murals have appeared in other places around the country following the deaths of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor, as well as subsequent protests.
As for KC, local volunteers and artists will create the murals with the support of city staff.
Part of the text of Resolution 200623 says, “[T]he City will further support the project and maintain public safety through ensuring the designs, locations and colors selected do not impede with other street markings intended for traffic control and by closing the streets during the mural completion to protect the safety of the volunteers and artists.”
Another, earlier portion of the resolution says, "[T]he City believes the message that Black Lives Matter is not intended to exclude anyone and instead represents a value statement that all persons deserve to be treated with dignity and respect.”
