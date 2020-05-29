KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Black Lives Matter Kansas City held a protest at The Plaza on Friday evening.
The protest began around 3 p.m. near the J.C. Nichols Fountain.
The police provided an update to the media at 8 p.m. and said that the protest had remained peaceful. No one had been arrested.
Throughout the afternoon and into the night, people held signs saying “Black Lives Matter,” “Cops off the street,” and “I can’t breathe.”
“I can’t breathe” is in reference to some of the last words of George Floyd in Minneapolis, which is what started this nationwide wave of protests.
The police said there were about 300 protesters and 75 officers present.
The KCPD is rotating officers periodically. "I don't think we've ever stopped or shut down,” said David Jackson with the KCPD. “We'll be out here as long as it takes. We'll stay here to maintain peace."
When it comes to protesters yelling at the police, he said, “It's difficult and frustrating, but these are professionals. We encourage them to maintain their composure. This is stressful study they have been put into.”
One Protester we spoke with said he’s happy to see his hometown come together in this way.
“I love the solidarity,” said Phil-Del Blocker. “I love the fact that everybody came out to support a cause that we all need to be supporting.”
Protests at The Plaza are mellow compared to scenes you've seen in other places around the country of destroyed cars and a Minneapolis police precinct burned to the ground.
If you walk one block west from the local protest, there people out on The Plaza eating and walking around.
Around 7 p.m., the police had said, "Right now the crowd is in the street. They are passionate but peaceful. We hope to maintain that scenario.”
