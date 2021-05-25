KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – On the anniversary of George Floyd’s death, the country and Kansas City are reflecting on the changes brought about since his murder ignited calls for police reform and racial equality.
For Black business owners, the last year has presented challenges and opportunities.
“This is not a movement; this is our lives,” said UnLESHed+ owner Alesha Bowman.
Bowman runs a plus size retail store off Troost, just down the road from Ruby Jean’s Juicery.
“Black businesses shouldn’t be marginalized. They shouldn’t be put in this smaller category,” said Ruby Jean’s owner Chris Goode. “They should be on an equal playing field. We should be on an equal playing field.”
It’s the busy season for Ruby Jean’s, but Goode admits some customers are lined up because of a spotlight placed on Black business over the last year.
“We’ve been beneficiaries of that spotlight and we’re grateful for it,” said Goode. “We hope it’s something that continues and it becomes a mainstay. Not just a moment, a normal reality.”
Closed doors and delayed PPP loans become reality for thousands of Black businesses. For those that remain open, they’re focused on the future.
“Yes, everyone is paying attention to the Black community now, supporting Black businesses,” said Bowman. “Don’t lose that momentum when it’s not the death of George Floyd or another event is happening.”
KC Black Owned is keeping the movement moving forward.
“Black-owned businesses are going from overlooked to overbooked all 2021 long. That’s the mantra and theme we’re going with,” said the site’s founder Chelsey.
She started the Black business directory and it’s grown into a place of pride for her.
“It’s going to continue to grow and be categorized in a way that it matches whatever the person is looking for,” said Chelsey.
Bowman just added her name to Black business list last week.
“I am grateful that people are recognizing Black businesses for all the hard work we’re putting in,” Bowman said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.