FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) -- Kansas and Missouri are two of more than 20 states with bills in the legislature aimed at banning transgender children from participating in girls sports.
Right now, the bills are just proposals on both sides of the state line, though the GOP-controlled Kansas Senate did pass their version of the bill to the Republican-led House for consideration yesterday.
Some parents say anti-trans legislation will protect their children, while others believe it will harm theirs.
The Kansas State High School Activities Association knows of only five transgender students active in K-12 activities. There’s no record of transgender school sports champions. Yet, Kansas Senate Bill 208 aims to ban transgender girls from playing in girls sports.
Henders Adams is a Colorado mom in support of the legislation.
“We are not opposed at all to transgender boys or girls playing in sports. We just want them to play with their biological sex,” Adams said.
Adams’ cisgender daughter plays volleyball and lacrosse. When her daughter was 12, her club lacrosse team competed against a team with two transgender girls.
“They had a distinct physical advantage even at the age of 12 and we lost the game. Not by much, but we did lose and every single one of my daughter’s teammates were crying in the parking lot because they felt helpless,” she said.
Adams says her daughter fears getting hurt on the field by a transgender girl with different biological abilities.
“Boys are physically stronger. They are physically faster. No amount of hormone suppression can change that,” Adams said.
Debi Jackson, a Kansas City mother to her 13-year-old transgender daughter, says the “biological differences” argument is weak.
“They had a couple of taller trans girls, but what happens if they go to play a team that has a couple of taller cisgender girls? Are they then going to accuse those girls of being transgender just because they think they know who someone is or because they’re afraid of the competition?” she said.
“You could go to any team sport and you’re going to see kids of all kinds of different sizes and athletic abilities. That’s why we have weight class in wrestling. That’s why we have junior varsity and varsity,” Jackson said.
Jackson’s daughter began to socially transition at the age of four. Before that, Jackson was a self-proclaimed Republican, Southern Baptist.
“Before our daughter told us she was a girl, I did not have a concept of what being transgender is,” she said.
Now, she’s an advocate for transgender rights. She does not believe there is a single valid argument that supports banning transgender children from playing in girls sports.
“There are so many sports governing bodies and so many states that already have trans-inclusive policies in place and, in those places, you don’t have a bunch of trans kids dominating. You don’t have boys pretending to be girls because they aren’t good enough in a boy sport but they know they can come in and win and take opportunities from girls,” she said.
Even the Olympics has a policy that supports and regulates transgender athletes competing.
Jackson was among several parents who testified against Kansas’s anti-trans bill. Also testifying in opposition was the Kansas Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics, former college athletes, current high school athletes, an 11-year-old soccer player, and the ACLU.
A Kansas doctor testified in favor of the bill, as well as several parents and the founder of a coalition called Save Women’s Sports.
“What we need to have is sex separation with equal opportunity,” said Beth Stelzer, founder of Save Women’s Sports.
Stelzer started the coalition after participating in a women’s powerlifting competition in Minnesota, which was interrupted by a protest by a transgender woman who was not allowed to compete.
Stelzer believes female athletes stand to lose not only games or competitions, but scholarship opportunities and more if transgender women are allowed to participate in female sports.
“I’m sorry but they are in male bodies and those male bodies should not be competing on female sports teams. Females should still have the right to say no to those bodies in their spaces,” Stelzer said.
“I myself have experienced having to powerlift through extremely painful cramping from miscarriages and menstruation. It’s a harsh reality getting out of bed to go train through these female realities. And that’s something those male bodies will never face. That’s just one of the many reasons why we need some spaces still sex separated and not gender identity conflated with sex,” she said.
The one point everyone on both sides of the issue seem to agree on is that sports can teach valuable lessons to children.
Jackson wishes all sports parents would take time to understand that her daughter deserves being on a team as much as any other child. She believes to deny any transgender child’s participation with teams of their same gender is to deny their identity all together.
“For a trans girl to sit in class and have her classmates call her by her name and use the right pronouns and affirm who she is, but then suddenly at the end of class she’s told, ‘We don’t really value and respect you as a girl. It’s time for you go act like a boy because that’s what we really believe you are.' It’s very very invalidating,” Jackson said.
