KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- A man in possession of methamphetamine was critically injured Thursday after falling while racing on his motorcycle, during which he accidentally shot himself and got hit by a car, according to the Kansas City, KS, Police Department.
Officers and medical crews responded to 12th Street and Kansas Avenue in reference to a car crash, and transported the man to an area hospital with critical but non-life-threatening injuries.
A police narrative states:
While racing, the suspect lost control of his bike and wrecked. During the accident, a weapon in his waistband discharged, striking him in the hip, and he was also struck by another vehicle that fled the scene. He was transported to an area hospital in critical but non-life-threatening condition. A records check revealed him to be a felon, and a large bag of suspected methamphetamine was located in the motorcycle.
