FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) – Big Slick announces dates for 2020 celebrity weekend marking the 11th year.
On Wednesday, the organization announced the event will take place June 5 and 6 and feature three core events.
Rob Riggle, Paul Rudd, Jason Sudeikis, Eric Stonestreet, David Koechner and their celebrity friends will take part in the Big Slick Celebrity Classic softball game at Kauffman Stadium on June 5. The Big Slick Celebrity Bowl bowling tournament and block party at Pinstripes at Prairiefire will take place on June 6. The Big Slick Party and Show at Sprint Center will be on the night of June 6.
According to a release, tickets for the events will go on sale early 2020. If you are signed up for the Big Slick’s email list, you will receive pre-sale access.
