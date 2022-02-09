KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Big Slick Celebrity Weekend is back in Kansas City in-person for the first time since before the COVID-19 pandemic.
Big Slick will start Friday, June 24, with a celebrity softball game at Kauffman Stadium ahead of the Royals' game against the Oakland Athletics. It will extend into Saturday with a Big Slick Party & Show at the T-Mobile Center. Everybody with tickets to the Royals game will be allowed to watch the celebrity softball game.
The event---featuring Rob Riggle, Paul Rudd, Jason Sudeikis, David Koechner and Eric Stonestreet---has been a yearly Kansas City mainstay since 2010. The celebrity friends gather to raise money for pediatric cancer research at Children's Mercy Hospital. It has been held virtually for the last two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
In its 12 years, Big Slick has donated more than $13 million to Children's Mercy. In addition to the core group of friends, other celebrities who have been involved over the years include Selena Gomez, Will Ferrell, Jon Hamm, Olivia Wilde, Johnny Knoxville, John Oliver and many others.
For more information and ongoing updates about Big Slick, visit www.bigslickkc.org or follow Big Slick on Facebook (www.facebook.com/BigSlickKC), Twitter (@BigSlickKC), Instagram (@BigSlickKC) and YouTube (www.youtube.com/BigSlickKC).
