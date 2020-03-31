KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Big Slick Celebrity Weekend, scheduled for June 5-6, 2020, is being canceled due to the growing coronavirus pandemic and organizers’ concern for attendees’ health and safety.
The annual star-studded weekend – started in 2010 and hosted by KC natives Rob Riggle, Paul Rudd, Jason Sudeikis, Eric Stonestreet and David Koechner - has contributed millions to pediatric cancer research at Children’s Mercy Kansas City.
"We have decided to cancel Big Slick Celebrity Weekend for 2020. We’re all disappointed to miss a year, but the health and safety of everyone involved is our highest priority. While our celebrity hosts and guests won’t be batting, bowling or performing in 2020, their love for the Kansas City community, as well as the patients, families and staff at Children’s Mercy, is strong. Unfortunately, in this difficult battle against coronavirus, showing that love means staying home," said the Big Slick Celebrity Weekend’s Family Board in a written statement.
They went on to say:
Big Slick draws big crowds and requires a lot of travel, which go against social distancing guidelines that are so critical at this time. In making this decision, we appreciate the support and guidance from our partners, who help make each event that weekend so special. We also want to thank those who were generously planning to sponsor or attend Big Slick, as well as our army of incredible volunteers.
The cancellation of Big Slick, one of the largest fundraisers to benefit Children’s Mercy annually, means a reduction in funding for the nonprofit hospital.
Donations to Children’s Mercy can be made at www.bigslickkc.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.