- Zona Rosa - for an additional charge, you can set up a personal virtual experience using video conference technology.
- Oak Park Mall
- Independence Center
- Crown Center -- where Santa will make a grand entrance in front of the Crown Center Shops in a horse drawn carriage on Black Friday, November 27th at 10:30 a.m. before he takes up his residence in the Gingerbread Station on the first floor.
Big changes coming for visits to Santa Claus in Kansas City
- Carolyn Long
- Updated
- Updated
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Whether you've been naughty or nice, Santa Claus is coming to town.
The pandemic can't stop his Christmas magic. Though, it has made things a lot different for him in 2020.
So, here are a few places to take the kids to visit with the "the big guy" this year.
The biggest difference at all of these locations is that they require online, advanced reservations and no contact is allowed. Masks are required for anyone over two years old.
Bass Pro Shops in Independence, Olathe and at Cabela's at the Legends all have an elaborate wonderland set up, complete with a magic Santa, acrylic shield and they are mandating temperature screenings for families and team members.
Plus, they offer you a free 4x6 photo and a shareable video.
You can also find Santa at:
Updated
As COVID cases surge, cities and counties are tightening restrictions. Today, Johnson County, Kansas commissioners will hold a special meeting to discuss their options.
