Santa's Wonderland Bass Pro Shops Cabela's 2020

An innovative, glare-free clear protective barrier will be in place between Santa and families at all times to allow for a contactless experience. The shield is cleaned and sanitized between each visit.

 Clayton Dodwell/hand-out
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Whether you've been naughty or nice, Santa Claus is coming to town.
 
The pandemic can't stop his Christmas magic. Though, it has made things a lot different for him in 2020.
 
So, here are a few places to take the kids to visit with the "the big guy" this year.
 
The biggest difference at all of these locations is that they require online, advanced reservations and no contact is allowed. Masks are required for anyone over two years old.
 
Bass Pro Shops in Independence, Olathe and at Cabela's at the Legends all have an elaborate wonderland set up, complete with a magic Santa, acrylic shield and they are mandating temperature screenings for families and team members.
 
Plus, they offer you a free 4x6 photo and a shareable video.
 
You can also find Santa at:
  • Zona Rosa - for an additional charge, you can set up a personal virtual experience using video conference technology.
  • Oak Park Mall
  • Independence Center
  • Crown Center -- where Santa will make a grand entrance in front of the Crown Center Shops in a horse drawn carriage on Black Friday, November 27th at 10:30 a.m. before he takes up his residence in the Gingerbread Station on the first floor.  
 

KCTV5.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, StormTrack5 weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from KCTV5 News. 

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2020 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.