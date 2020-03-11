KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Open casting calls for CBS’ Big Brother have been cancelled around the country due to increasing coronavirus concerns.
Argosy Casino Hotel & Spa had initially scheduled an opportunity on Sunday to meet with Big Brother casting producers. There has been no word yet if the event will be rescheduled.
Those in Kansas City hoping for their chance to be a houseguest on the hit reality show are now encouraged to apply online.
Click here for more information.
All applicants must be a citizen of the United States and meet the eligibility requirements in order to be considered.
The application deadline is April 3 and may change at the producers' discretion.
