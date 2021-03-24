WASHINGTON, D.C. (KCTV) -- On Wednesday, President Joe Biden signed an act into law that will expand vaccine eligibility for veterans and their families under the Department of Veterans Affairs.
The new law will allow the VA to give COVID-19 vaccinations to all veterans, veteran spouses, caregivers, and Civilian Health and Medical Program of the Department of Veterans Affairs (CHAMPVA) recipients.
It was highlighted in a University of Kansas Health System daily briefing that some veterans have been refusing to get vaccinated unless their spouse or family could, too.
The Strengthening and Amplifying Vaccination Efforts to Locally Immunize all Veterans and Every Spouse Act (SAVE LIVES Act) was led by U.S. Senate and House Veterans’ Affairs Committee leaders (including Senator Jerry Moran of Kansas).
"The new law also urges the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to adjust VA’s vaccine allocation based on this increased eligibility pool, as much as the supply chain allows," a release from the committee said.
“Military service is family service, and that is why the VA and our House and Senate VA Committees aim to care for both veterans and their families,” said Sen. Moran. “I am grateful the President acted quickly to sign this legislation into law to make certain the VA has the freedom to vaccinate veteran spouses, non-enrolled veterans, caregivers, overseas veterans and others with excess COVID-19 vaccine supply. While the VA will continue to prioritize vaccinating VHA enrolled veterans with its allocation of the COVID-19 vaccine, this legislation will help further protect our veterans and their families.”
According to a release from the committee, the SAVE LIVES Act expands VA’s authority to provide vaccines to:
Veterans who are not eligible for enrollment in VA’s health care system, including veterans without compensable service-connected disabilities and veterans who have incomes above a certain threshold;
Caregivers of veterans who are enrolled in various VA home-based and long-term care programs;
Spouses of veterans; and
CHAMPVA recipients (spouses of permanently and totally disabled veterans or of veterans who have died from service-connected disabilities).
