INDEPENDENCE, MO (KCTV) -- A bicyclist was seriously injured Tuesday morning after stuck by car in Independence.
Officers were called about 1:30 a.m. to 23rd Street west of Liberty Street.
A Honda Civic headed west struck a bicyclist that was also westbound on 23rd Street, police said. The driver of the Honda left the crash scene but was later found and taken into custody for leaving the scene of an accident.
The bicyclist was not wearing a helmet and was taken to an area hospital where he remains in critical condition.
The victim's name is being withheld at this time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.