Police lights generic daytime
(KCTV5 News)

INDEPENDENCE, MO (KCTV) -- A bicyclist was seriously injured Tuesday morning after stuck by car in Independence. 

Officers were called about 1:30 a.m. to 23rd Street west of Liberty Street.

A Honda Civic headed west struck a bicyclist that was also westbound on 23rd Street, police said. The driver of the Honda left the crash scene but was later found and taken into custody for leaving the scene of an accident.

The bicyclist was not wearing a helmet and was taken to an area hospital where he remains in critical condition.

The victim's name is being withheld at this time.

KCTV5.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, StormTrack5 weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from KCTV5 News. 

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2020 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.