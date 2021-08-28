KASNAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- A bicyclist is in critical condition after a van hit it early Saturday morning.
The incident happened around 7:45 a.m. in the area of Barry Road and Adrian Avenue.
The bicyclist, only identified as a 49-year-old man, was traveling westbound when an eastbound van turned left into his path.
The man struck the van, causing him severe injuries. The bicyclist was transported to an area hospital. The driver of the van was not injured.
