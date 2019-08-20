KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Beto O’Rourke was at the Veteran’s Community Project in Kansas City Tuesday. He is not the first candidate to make a stop at the Veteran’s Community Project while visiting the metro, but organizers said the more people who do, the more veteran’s issues will be talked about.
“They ask two questions when a veteran walks in the door. One, did you serve this country and, two, do you need help?” O’Rouke said.
The Tiny Houses have made a big difference in Kansas City. But now, presidential candidates like O’Rourke are helping to push them in to the national spotlight. For the former Texas congressman, the simple approach at the Veteran’s Community Project can work everywhere.
“That’s how this country should treat every single veteran regardless of where you lived, how long ago you served, or for how long you served. So, I take from this some inspiration,” O’Rouke said. “I think the federal government should fund, through block grants, innovative, ingenious programs like this one here in Kansas City.”
O’Rourke is back on the campaign trail. He spent time in El Paso after 22 people were killed in the border town two weeks ago. He was not in Iowa with the rest of the candidates, instead at home in Texas attending funerals. And what the democrat saw Tuesday, reminded him of how his home district worked to support veterans in need.
“Care delayed became care denied, led to some tragic outcomes. The community of El Paso, one of the poorest communities on paper in the United States, came together much like the community of Kansas City is coming together here,” O’Rouke said.
O’Rouke knows he’ll need cities like Kansas City if democrats want to win in 2020. He didn’t lose sight of the long-term plan during his time in Kansas City.
“[You’ve got to] show up in Kansas and Missouri and Oklahoma and in Arkansas and in Mississippi and those are the states I’ve been to this week,” O’Rouke said.
Voters In Kansas City may not recognize his face, but they might recognize his name after he ran a tight race against sitting Senator Ted Cruz.
With heavy hitters like former Vice President Joe Biden plus Senators Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren dominating the polls, the 50-year-old Texas native made it into the third debate.
And with climate change quickly becoming a central focus, KCTV5 News wanted to know what his plan was to keep the Midwest from going under water again.
“This is not an act of god or mother nature. This is all of us, our emissions, our excesses, our inaction in the face of the science and the facts,” O’Rouke said. “We’ve got to free ourselves from a dependence on fossil fuels, embrace renewable energy technology, wind and solar.”
The metro, reeling from a violent August, O’Rourke says his plan for gun safety is going to take a bipartisan effort.
With the memory of what happened in El Paso still fresh, O’Rouke says this will have a ripple effect on cities.
“We need to bring those weapons of war off the streets. Those AK-47, those AR-15. The same kind of weapons that were used in El Paso to terrorize a community and kill 22 people,” O’Rouke said. “I’m going to do everything I can to spread that message. Not just in the safe, easy, convenient places but also going to gun shows and going to parts of the country that may see this a little bit differently.”
With divisive issues like gun control at the forefront of this race, O’Rourke says democrats in states like Kansas and Missouri will have to come out and vote.
KCTV5 News checked the numbers Tuesday and in Kansas and Missouri, O’Rourke’s campaign pulled in money from nearly 300 individual donors from both states.
