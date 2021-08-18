JEFFERSON CITY, MO (KCTV) -- People who stayed at a hotel in Bethany, Missouri, are being told that they may have been exposed to the bacteria that cause Legionnaires' disease after a case was reported to the state health department.
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services said Wednesday that they are working with the Harrison County Health Department to advise people who stayed at the Quality Inn & Suites at 496 S. 39th St. that they may have been exposed to Legionella bacteria.
The DHSS says they were told that someone diagnosed with Legionnaires' disease in July had stayed at the hotel in mid-July.
A release from the health department states that they don't know if the hotel was the source of the bacteria that sickened the person. However, tests from the pool, spa, and potable water system did show the presence of Legionella bacteria.
The hotel is currently closed so all the water systems can be disinfected.
The health department says that Legionnaires' disease is a serious type of pneumonia that can be contracted when people breathe in small droplets that contain Legionella bacteria.
Most healthy people who are exposed to the bacteria don't get sick, but an individual's risk increases if they are 50 or older, smoke cigarettes, or have certain medical conditions (e.g. a weakened immune system).
Symptoms usually begin 2 to 10 days after a person is exposed, but it can take longer. As such, the health department says: "If you develop symptoms of pneumonia within two weeks of staying, working or visiting the Quality Inn & Suites in Bethany, seek medical attention right away."
In general, according to the health department, people don't spread the disease to other people.
