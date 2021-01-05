Best cities for 'locavores'

FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) -- The surge of more and more people looking to eat local is on the rise, fueled in large party by the pandemic.
Now, many Americans are seeing a resurgence in their “locavore” diet, which consists of food from local places like nearby gardens, farmers markets, and farm-to-table restaurants.
So where does Kansas City rank for those "locavores?"
A new study by Lawnstarter compared cities based on the availability of butcher shops and farm-to-table restaurants to the prevalence of community-supported agriculture.
Overall Kansas City, MO ranks 129th overall for "locavores." Despite the low ranking Kansas City did come in the top 50 (42nd) for support rank.
Also being ranked locally, Overland Park (89th), Wichita, KS (147), and St. Louis, MO (50).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.