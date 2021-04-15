(CBS) -- Are you still working from home during the pandemic? WalletHub crunched some data to rank the best and worst states for working from home.
71% of people who can do their jobs remotely are still working from home, according to the study from WalletHub. The finance website compared 50 states and the District of Columbia and ranked them by looking at factors like internet access/costs and average home square footage.
Delaware came out on top overall, ranking high for having a good work environment. Here's a look at the top five:
1. Delaware
2. North Carolina
3. Georgia
4. New Hampshire
5. Tennessee
Alaska was rated as the worst state to work from home, with low scores for work and living environments. Here's a look at the bottom five:
50. Hawaii
49. North Dakota
48. Mississippi
47. Arkansas
To find out where your state ranks, click the link: https://wallethub.com/edu/best-states-for-working-from-home/72801
