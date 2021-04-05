BELTON, MO (KCTV) -- As the trial of Kylr Yust begins, homes and businesses in Belton are showing their support for the families of Kara Kopetsky and Jessica Runions.
Just off Highway 58, a backyard fence has been decorated in purple and teal ribbon -- Kara's and Jessica's favorite colors, respectively.
The woman who made the display also helped organize a Facebook movement to encourage other Belton residents and businesses to "paint the town purple and teal," according to the event page.
Sally Smith, the owner of an antique store in downtown Belton, said people in town have wanted to support the two girls' families.
"She is someone who has always been present in people's thoughts," Smith said. "I just hope the right things are done in the next few weeks."
Smith had not yet put a ribbon outside her store on Monday morning, but she said she planned to do something in the next week.
Other businesses told KCTV5 they were working on similar displays.
