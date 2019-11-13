BELTON, MO (KCTV) – Belton police will start fingerprinting residents at no charge.
The Belton Police Department announced on their Facebook page on Wednesday that starting December 1, the department will be fingerprinting residents only.
The only exception to the fingerprinting is military personnel stationed in Belton.
You can find the departments hours listed below:
Monday 8:00 am to 10:30 am
Tuesday 8:00 am to 10:30 am AND 1:00 pm to 4:00 pm
Wednesday No Fingerprints Administered
Thursday 8:00 am to 10:30 am AND 1:00 pm to 4:00 pm
Friday 8:00a m to 10:30 am
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.