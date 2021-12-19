BELTON, MO (KCTV) -- Police in Belton are investigating a suspicious death Sunday morning.
According to BPD, officers found a deceased 45-year-old female in the 600 block of N. Scott.
The release from police came Sunday morning, but it was not specified when the body was found.
No other information was released. Police say details about the situation are limited at this time. They asked for anyone with information to call the investigations unit at 816-331-5522.
