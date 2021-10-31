BELTON, MO (KCTV) -- Belton police are asking for the public's help in locating a missing/runaway teenager.

Lazarria Lowe was last seen around 2:30 p.m. Saturday, October 30, leaving her residence in Belton wearing black sweatpants, a black sweatshirt, and a white scarf on her head. 

Lowe is 5'03" and weighs 150 pounds. She is 13 years old. 

She apparently sent a message to a family member saying she was safe, but then turned off her cell phone. 

If located, please notify Belton Police Department at (816) 331-1500 and reference report # 2021-07913

KCTV5.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, StormTrack5 weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from KCTV5 News. 

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2021 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.