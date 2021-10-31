BELTON, MO (KCTV) -- Belton police are asking for the public's help in locating a missing/runaway teenager.
Lazarria Lowe was last seen around 2:30 p.m. Saturday, October 30, leaving her residence in Belton wearing black sweatpants, a black sweatshirt, and a white scarf on her head.
Lowe is 5'03" and weighs 150 pounds. She is 13 years old.
She apparently sent a message to a family member saying she was safe, but then turned off her cell phone.
