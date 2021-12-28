BELTON, MO (KCTV) -- The Belton Police Department is asking for the public's help in a hit and run investigation involving a pedestrian from Christmas weekend.
The incident happened Sunday around 7:20 p.m. on Cedar between Quik Trip and CVS. A female was struck by a car and sustained serious injuries. The vehicle fled the scene.
Anyone who might have witnessed the incident or know of any information pertaining to it is asked to call Cpl Bechtel at (816) 331-1500.
