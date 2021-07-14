$2,000,000 Extreme Cash

Aaron’s Family Fun Center, located at 17070 Aaron Lane in Belton, sold the “$2,000,000 Extreme Cash” Scratchers ticket.

 Missouri Lottery

BELTON, MO (KCTV) -- A Belton man is $100,000 richer after winning it on a scratch-off ticket.

Franklin Hall claimed his prize July 2 in the Lottery’s Kansas City regional office.

“$2,000,000 Extreme Cash” is a $20 game with more than $32.1 million in unclaimed prizes, including a top prize of $2 million and another $100,000 prize.

