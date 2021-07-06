BELTON, MO (KCTV) -- A Belton man is facing charges after breaking into a home Monday morning and trying to attack a child.
According to the Belton Police Department, officers went to Crown Trailer Park near E. Cambridge Road and Crown Park Road around 6 a.m. on a report of a burglary.
When officers arrived, they determined that a man had broken into an occupied residence there and tried to attack a child.
The child fought back and began to scream. Then, the man ran away from the residence.
This man was immediately identified, because the child and other family members knew him.
Belton police officers and Cass County deputies set up a perimeter in an effort to capture him.
Shortly after 10 a.m., Larry D. Register Jr. was taken into custody by a deputy and turned over to Belton police.
On Tuesday morning, the Cass County Prosecutor's Office filed charges of first-degree burglary and second-degree attempted child molestation against Register with no bond.
