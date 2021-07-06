MUGSHOT: Larry D. Register Jr.

Larry D. Register Jr. 

 (Via the Belton Police Department)

BELTON, MO (KCTV) -- A Belton man is facing charges after breaking into a home Monday morning and trying to attack a child. 

According to the Belton Police Department, officers went to Crown Trailer Park near E. Cambridge Road and Crown Park Road around 6 a.m. on a report of a burglary. 

When officers arrived, they determined that a man had broken into an occupied residence there and tried to attack a child.

The child fought back and began to scream. Then, the man ran away from the residence. 

This man was immediately identified, because the child and other family members knew him. 

Belton police officers and Cass County deputies set up a perimeter in an effort to capture him. 

Shortly after 10 a.m., Larry D. Register Jr. was taken into custody by a deputy and turned over to Belton police. 

On Tuesday morning, the Cass County Prosecutor's Office filed charges of first-degree burglary and second-degree attempted child molestation against Register with no bond.

KCTV5.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, StormTrack5 weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from KCTV5 News. 

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2021 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.