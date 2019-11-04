BELTON, MO (KCTV) -- Honey bees are dying off worldwide and that could threaten about a third of the foods you eat. One local honey farmer is feeling that sting.
“I started off with one or two hives and now I run this business,” beekeeper Christine Faltynowski said. “Bees are amazing little creatures. The things they do are incredible.”
Faltynowski runs the Kansas Bee Company from her home in Belton, but she works right alongside other local farmers like Marty Hansen.
“It's a community thing, not an individual thing,” Hansen said.
After all, they all face the same problem, bee populations dying out nationwide, and jeopardizing thousands of food crops that depend on them for pollination.
“If we don't do something about our bee problem, we're going to have huge issues,” Faltynowski said.
For a lot of local beekeepers, this isn't just about honey, they're trying to educate people about vital species.
That's why when Faltynowski heard about a documentary called "The Pollinators" was generating some buzz, she wanted to make sure a screening came to Kansas City. She sold enough advance tickets on her own to bring it to AMC Ward Parkway for the release this week.
“It really focuses on the things you can do to help our bees. It's not just their hives at stake,” Faltynowski said.
“We have to help pollinators, to keep pollinators,” Hansen said.
“It's not just a beekeeper’s problem. It's a worldwide problem,” Faltynowski said.
They want more people to learn about the tiny bugs that impact us all.
Tickets for the screening of "The Pollinators" at AMC Ward Parkway are still available at Demand.film.
