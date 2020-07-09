KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- A well-known local frozen treat vendor was shot Wednesday evening. Police said it happened at North Drury and Scarritt after a botched robbery attempt.
A man people know as Roberto has become a fixture to this community. He pushes his green cart up and down the sidewalks in the neighborhood selling popsicles, ice cream, and other treats.
On Wednesday night around 8 p.m., he was shot while doing his job and collapsed.
Eight-year-old Emmanuel Velo Villalba was playing outside when he noticed several people gathered at the roadside. He knew something was wrong.
“I thought my neighbors were getting popsicles, but when I got closer I saw him on the ground,” he said. “I feel bad.”
“Then we started seeing cops and we wanted to know what was going on,” said Anthony Galvan, who lives in the neighborhood.
Police said a person tried stealing money from Roberto. When that failed, the suspect shot him.
Randy Wright lives in the neighborhood as well and says he’s seen Roberto selling treats out of his cart for years.
“He’s a well-beloved guy that walks up and down my block every day with his little cart, trying to make an honest living, not trying to take anything from anybody,” he said.
Kids say they always know when he’s coming.
“Suddenly you start hearing a little jingle, and it’s like a little bell and it’s coming this way, then you just go outside and see a little green cart,” Villalba said.
“He’s just as friendly and peaceful as ever,” Wright said.
While many don’t understand why this would happen, Wright hopes more can be done too keep people safe.
“There are shootings, and people are getting robbed around here,” he said. “I wish the police would police this area a little more in the evening hours.”
As for the kids, they hope to see their well-known frozen treat vendor back on the sidewalk again.
“If he is watching [I would want to tell him] to get better, and I just hope that he’s fine,” Villalba said.
KCTV5 News did get to talk briefly on the phone with Roberto’s sister. She said she was at the hospital with him and said he’s stable. He will likely remain in the hospital under the care of doctors and nurses for a little longer.
