OVERLAND PARK, KS (KCTV) -- A Kansas couple takes a lot of pride in their back yard. They were heartbroken when they came outside to see a pile of dead bees.
“Five or six days ago you couldn’t hardly see any of the wood because there were just thousands and thousands of bees,” Roger Hicks, beekeeper, said.
Thousands of bees that once filled Roger and his wife’s hive are now on the ground. They believe 12,000 bees died.
“There is only one thing that can devastate a hive this fast and it’s pesticide poisoning,” Roger said.
It’s unclear where the pesticide was applied.
“The bees will go anywhere from a mile or farther from the hive. There is no telling it could be in any direction,” Roger said.
Because about 1/3 of the world's food crops depend on pollinators, Roger wants to spread the word to prevent similar bee kill incidents from pesticide poisoning.
“They are the canaries of the coal mine. As go the bees, there goes humanity,” Roger said.
“The bottom line is if you want to have a good pollinator friendly garden, to be good to all pollinators not just the bees but also the butterflies, the best advice is to apply nothing,” Dennis Patton, Johnson County K-State Research and Extension Horticulturalist, said.
Patton says if you must apply something, there are ways to reduce harm to pollinators.
“The good news is a lot of our insecticides now have a bee label on them,” Patton said. “Make sure you choose the one that is the least toxic to bees. Apply at time when the bee population is less active which is usually in the morning or late in the evening or when a plant is not in flower.”
As for Roger and his wife, they don’t expect their remaining bees will survive.
“When they get this weak there is no possible way they can get through the winter,” Roger said.
It’s important to point out pesticides aren’t the only issue. Pests including mites, viruses, loss of foraging habitat and long migratory routes are all related to the complex global issue of declining bee populations.
